WATCH: “Can you find the hidden insects?” puzzle turns people into spies

Pop quiz, puzzles and interactive posts on the internet have been known to engage the most masses plying on social media as people like it when they can become the part of an activity that is open for all.

“Can you find the hidden insects?” read the caption of just another such post that branded a puzzle asking people at large to find insects that are hidden via optical tricks.

The post is on the official Instagram page of Bronx Zoo. The post further asked the Instagram community to join them at ‘Eric Carle’s World of Wildlife’ and spot various puppets, performances and activities they will discover at the zoo.

In the tiny video clip, the camouflaged insect, which is perfectly placed yet hidden in the image, needs to be spotted in less than seven seconds, before the hiding spot is revealed. The clip also shares brief information about the insect. How many can you find?

The video and the puzzle are going viral on the internet making people wonder where the insect is and weather can they locate it in the given time.

So far, since having been first shared on the page, it has garnered over 4000 views and interations.