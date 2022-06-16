Can you spot the second animal in this optical illusion?

You belong to the top one per cent if you can spot the second animal in this mind-boggling optical illusion in under 20 seconds.

One bird can be seen sitting on a tree in this optical illusion, but can you spot the second one?

The puzzling optical illusion was posted by an account named Rana on Twitter, and captioned, “What do you see? #tree #test #challenge #ranaillusions.”

So, what did you see in the optical illusion image?

Were you able to spot two animals in the tricky optical illusion?

Need a hint?

Flip your phone.

Rana said, “Look closely at this image. If you can’t figure out what’s going on, flip your phone upside down.”

Here’s what netizens said about the incredible optical illusion:

“Am I blind I think I saw a bird holding a cheese.”

“Am I the only one who saw a BIRD holding a piece of cheese?”

“I saw a wolf stealing a slice of cheese.”

“A bird with a nose ring and a fox stealing cheese.”

“It’s a Fox holding cheese and then a bird-eating cheese.”

