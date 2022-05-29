Viral Video: This optical illusion reveals ‘hallucinating’ effect

A good optical illusion is what netizens love nowadays and this trippy illusion showing a red dot moving on a screen has gone viral because it supposedly reveals what it feels like to hallucinate.

The mind-bending optical illusion has left people baffled after managing to alter their perception of their surroundings in just over a minute.

In the YouTube clip, the moving image which goes on for just over a minute, will leave your brains tricked into perceiving your surroundings differently.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beware, it might promise a “full hallucination,” but the minute-long clip soon wears off the trippy illusion. To experience the hallucination, all you need to do is simply stare at the screen and let the patterns do the rest.

In the video, there are red and white vertical stripes, which appear to be moving along with a green circle in the centre. After remaining entranced, you will be treated to a trip like no other – and experience a brief “hallucination”

Read More: BLUE OR RED: THIS OPTICAL ILLUSION WILL CONFUSE YOUR EYES

The clip, which has over 68k views, is titled: ACID Type Visual Hallucination Optical Illusion.

The caption reads: “I call this RED ACID. This video will give a full visual hallucination that slightly resembles an acid /lsd trip. if you do not want to experience visual hallucinations please do not watch.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video.

Comments