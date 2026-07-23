Canada cancels joint bridge celebration with US

Canada has canceled a planned joint celebration with the US to mark the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge ​between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, citing trade threats from President ‌Donald Trump.

“In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event ​between the two countries,” Jenna Ghassabeh, a spokesperson for Canadian ​Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, said in an emailed statement.

The ⁠bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on July 27. ​A ribbon-cutting ceremony was planned for July 24 with U.S. and Canadian ​officials expected to attend, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in interviews with local media.

Canada is still “committed” to opening the bridge on July 27 but will ​mark the milestone by celebrating “among Canadians” on July 24, Ghassabeh ​said.

On Monday, Trump unveiled 50% tariffs on a wide range of imports from Canada in ‌response ⁠to what the U.S. administration called its discriminatory treatment of American-made cars, alcohol and dairy goods.

The $4.7-billion bridge, named after the legendary Detroit Red Wings hockey player, had originally been set to open ​in June. In February, ​Trump threatened to ⁠block the project, citing Canada’s refusal to stock some U.S. alcoholic beverages, its tariffs on dairy ​products and its trade talks with China.

The bridge ​opening was ⁠allowed to proceed after the U.S. and Canada struck a deal on tolls this month.

The new bridge will help ease truck traffic on ⁠the ​Ambassador Bridge into Detroit, the U.S.-Canada ​border’s largest freight port, which handled $126 billion in trade carried by commercial trucks in ​2023.