Canada offers residency to Pakistanis within 14 days

Canada has announced new immigration measures aimed at strengthening its healthcare system and addressing a nationwide shortage of doctors by making it easier for qualified foreign physicians, including those from Pakistan, to work and settle in the country.

According to Canadian immigration authorities, eligible doctors from Pakistan and other countries will have access to five immigration pathways leading to permanent residence.

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These include the Express Entry system as well as various provincial and regional nominee programs.

Under the new policy, doctors nominated by a Canadian province or territory will be eligible for expedited work permit processing, with applications processed within 14 days.

The measure is intended to allow doctors to begin practicing in Canada while their permanent residence applications are being processed.

A key feature of the new policy is that applicants may also include their spouse and dependent children in their permanent residence applications, allowing families to relocate together.

Pakistani doctors interested in pursuing a career in Canada can check their eligibility and program requirements on the official Canadian immigration website.