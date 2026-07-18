The military of Canada was preparing on Saturday to evacuate a remote ​community of 600 people threatened by forest wildfires that have spread, choking smoke ‌across a broad swath of the United States.

Federal Emergencies Minister Eleanor Olszewski said late on Friday that the armed forces would use aircraft to evacuate the inhabitants of Fort Hope in sparsely populated northwestern Ontario, where ​some of the most intense fires are burning.

The region has few roads and relies ​heavily on air travel. Thousands of people have already been evacuated from ⁠affected areas to cities farther south in Ontario.

Major forest fires have become a regular annual ​occurrence in Canada, home to some of the world’s largest forest landscapes. Climate experts say rising ​temperatures have led to drier timber and increased fire risk.

The federal natural resources ministry on Saturday said 69 new fires had been reported overnight in Canada, bringing the number to 955.

The total area burned so far ​is almost 11,000 square miles (28,500 square km), well below the five-year average. But winds have ​carried the smoke south of the border, prompting authorities to issue air quality alerts and health warnings in ‌parts ⁠of the United States.

As of 8 a.m. ET (1200 GMT), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow site rated the air quality as “unhealthy” in an area including southern Ontario, eastern areas of Ohio and West Virginia, most of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, much of Virginia and all of Maryland, ​Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Parts ​of western Pennsylvania, ⁠including Pittsburgh, were rated “very unhealthy”. AirNow predicted that the air quality in those areas would improve over the course of the day.

Smoke from the ​Canadian fires will have only a minimal impact on Sunday’s soccer World ​Cup final ⁠at New York New Jersey Stadium, forecaster AccuWeather said on Friday.

President Donald Trump on Friday blamed what he called incompetent Canadian forest management for the smoke and said he would add the “incalculable cost” of ⁠dealing ​with the pollution to existing tariffs on Canadian goods.