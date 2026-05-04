OTTAWA: The government of Canada announced on Monday a C$1 billion ($734.65 million) loan program, which will be extended to industries impacted by U.S. tariffs.
“The program will be available to industries that manufacture and export products containing steel, aluminum or copper,” a government statement said, adding the loan will be disbursed through the Development Bank of Canada.
Additionally, the government also announced C$500 million funding to regional development agencies to support all sectors impacted by tariffs.