OTTAWA: The government of Canada ​announced on Monday a ‌C$1 billion ($734.65 million) loan program, which ​will be extended ​to industries impacted by ⁠U.S. tariffs.

“The program ​will be available ​to industries that manufacture and export products containing steel, ​aluminum or ​copper,” a government statement said, ‌adding ⁠the loan will be disbursed through the Development Bank of ​Canada.

Additionally, the ​government ⁠also announced C$500 million funding ​to regional ​development ⁠agencies to support all sectors impacted ⁠by ​tariffs.