Canada will spend C$1 billion to host World Cup, watchdog says

Canada is expected to spend just over C$1 billion ($727 million) to host the World ​Cup this summer, according to a ‌report from the federal budget watchdog published on Wednesday.

The estimated cost per game is C$82 million, ​the Parliamentary Budget Officer said, noting ​that amount is aligned with past ⁠public spending on World Cup events.

Of the C$1.066 ​billion price tag, the federal government ​will cover C$473 million and other levels of government ‌will ⁠provide the remaining C$593 million.

As of April, the City of Toronto intended to spend C$380 million, which includes federal grants, to ​host six ​games. British ⁠Columbia had planned to spend C$578 million to host seven matches ​in Vancouver.

The federal government said ​in ⁠April it would allocate up to C$145 million for security during the tournament.

Canada start their World ⁠Cup ​campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina ​in Toronto on June 12.