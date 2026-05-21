Canada will spend C$1 billion to host World Cup, watchdog says
- By Reuters -
- May 21, 2026
Canada is expected to spend just over C$1 billion ($727 million) to host the World Cup this summer, according to a report from the federal budget watchdog published on Wednesday.
The estimated cost per game is C$82 million, the Parliamentary Budget Officer said, noting that amount is aligned with past public spending on World Cup events.
Of the C$1.066 billion price tag, the federal government will cover C$473 million and other levels of government will provide the remaining C$593 million.
As of April, the City of Toronto intended to spend C$380 million, which includes federal grants, to host six games. British Columbia had planned to spend C$578 million to host seven matches in Vancouver.
The federal government said in April it would allocate up to C$145 million for security during the tournament.
Canada start their World Cup campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.