Canada Work Visa Requirements, Protectorate Fees; Complete Guide

Pakistani citizens seeking employment in Canada must get a work permit, also known as a Canada work visa. This visa lets foreign nationals work in Canada for a specific period under some specified conditions.



Types of Canada Work Visas

Open Work Visa – This visa lets foreign nationals choose any employer to work with in Canada. Employer-Specific Work Visa – This visa limits foreign nationals to work with a single employer who has secured the necessary authorization.

According to reports, open work permits are often available to spouses and dependent children of skilled workers, graduates from certain Canadian educational institutions, and other eligible individuals.

Protectorate Benefits for Pakistani Workers

Once a Pakistani worker obtains a protector stamp on their passport, they can enjoy several benefits, including:

Legal Assistance – If an employer violates labour laws, workers can seek legal help from the Community Welfare Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Canada.

– If an employer violates labour laws, workers can seek legal help from the Community Welfare Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Canada. Family Support – The protectorate system helps mitigate challenges faced by workers’ families.

Protectorate Fee for Canada Work Visa

As of May 2025, Pakistani workers securing direct employment in Canada must pay a total protector fee of PKR 9,200. This fee includes:

OPF Fund: PKR 4,000

PKR 4,000 Insurance Premium: PKR 2,500

PKR 2,500 Registration Fee: PKR 2,500

PKR 2,500 OEC Fee: PKR 200

For more details on Canada’s work visa policies, visit the official Canadian immigration website.

Read More: Australian Work Visa Protector Process: Step-by-Step Guide

Pakistani citizens must complete the Australian Work Visa Protector Process before travelling to Australia for employment, as job agreements are legally protected through the Protectorate of Emigrants (PE) office.

Australia is considered an auspicious destination for Pakistani workers who are skilled in various sectors, presenting immense opportunities and paving the way to citizenship.

Workers get several benefits after securing the protector stamp on their passports, including complete legal protection, including the legal protection important. Moreover, it helps to solve challenges faced by families of workers when they are abroad.