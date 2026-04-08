Canadian dollar notches 13-day high after U.S.-Iran ceasefire

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near ‌two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran lifted investor sentiment.

Wall Street’s main indexes climbed to near one-month ​highs and the price of oil tumbled 16% to $94.85 a ​barrel, as expectations rose that energy supplies through the Strait ⁠of Hormuz could resume.

“The Canadian dollar is climbing on an improvement ​in risk appetite and borrowing costs, reflecting the fact that its long-standing ​role as a petrocurrency has eroded markedly in recent years,” Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

“Prospects for renewed capital expenditure in the (Canadian) energy ​sector remain dim,” Schamotta said.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at ​1.3850 per U.S. dollar, or 72.20 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level ‌since ⁠March 26 at 1.3825, while the U.S. dollar fell sharply against a basket of major currencies.

Safe-haven demand had helped support the greenback in recent weeks.

The pullback in oil prices led to reduced bets for tighter monetary policy ​from the Bank ​of Canada. The ⁠market was pricing in roughly one rate hike this year compared to the two it expected in recent ​days.

Canada’s employment report for March, due on Friday, could ​offer ⁠additional clues on the monetary policy outlook. Economists expect a jobs gain of 15,000 after the economy shed 84,000 jobs in February.

Canadian bond yields moved ⁠lower ​across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. ​The 10-year was down 6.5 basis points at 3.422%, after earlier touching its lowest level ​since March 18 at 3.385%.