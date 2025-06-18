Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 18, 2025

Karachi, June 18, 2025 – The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading at 207.32 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 07:24 PM PST, showing a slight decline from earlier this week’s high of 208.31 PKR.

Despite this dip, the CAD remains stronger than last week’s 206.39 PKR and reflects a significant 2.83% rise from 201.55 PKR a month ago. These movements in the CAD/PKR exchange rate highlight a mix of global economic factors and regional pressures influencing currency valuations.

Valuation Dynamics

The CAD’s performance against the PKR over the past month has been driven by Canada’s resilient economic fundamentals. Strong oil prices, a key driver for Canada’s commodity-based economy, have supported the CAD, as Canada is a major oil exporter. Additionally, the Bank of Canada’s steady monetary policy stance has maintained investor confidence, keeping the CAD robust in forex markets. The currency’s climb from 201.55 PKR last month to its recent peak of 208.31 PKR earlier this week underscores these favorable conditions.

However, the PKR continues to face challenges due to Pakistan’s economic landscape, marked by high inflation, a persistent trade deficit, and limited foreign exchange reserves. Efforts by the State Bank of Pakistan to stabilize the currency through tighter monetary policy have had mixed results, with the PKR remaining vulnerable to external pressures. The CAD’s slight retreat to 207.32 PKR today from 208.31 PKR earlier this week suggests short-term market corrections, possibly driven by profit-taking or shifts in global risk sentiment.

Impact on Trade and Consumers

The Canadian Dollar’s appreciation over the past month affects Pakistan-Canada trade dynamics. Pakistani importers of Canadian goods, such as canola oil, lentils, and machinery, face higher costs due to the stronger CAD, which could translate to increased prices for consumers or reduced margins for businesses. This is particularly relevant for Pakistan’s food sector, which relies on Canadian agricultural imports to meet domestic demand.

Conversely, Pakistani exporters, particularly in textiles and apparel, may find their products more competitive in Canada, as the weaker PKR makes Pakistani goods cheaper in CAD terms. However, Pakistan’s relatively low export volume to Canada limits the overall benefit, potentially exacerbating the trade imbalance.

For individuals, the CAD’s strength impacts remittances and travel. Pakistani workers in Canada sending money home receive more PKR per CAD, providing a boost to household budgets in Pakistan. However, Pakistani students and travelers in Canada face higher costs for tuition, accommodation, and other expenses, straining financial resources.

Outlook and Market Sentiment

Market analysts view the CAD’s recent fluctuations as part of a broader trend of consolidation, with the currency likely to remain sensitive to global commodity prices, particularly oil, and Pakistan’s macroeconomic developments. A potential strengthening of the Pakistani Rupee could emerge if Pakistan secures additional IMF support or sees a surge in remittances, while CAD strength may persist if oil prices remain elevated or Canada’s economic data continues to outperform expectations. Traders are monitoring Canada’s inflation figures and Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves for near-term signals.

About CAD and PKR

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), often referred to as the “Loonie,” is the official currency of Canada, managed by the Bank of Canada. As a major global currency, the CAD is heavily influenced by Canada’s commodity exports, including oil, natural gas, and minerals, and is widely traded in forex markets due to Canada’s stable economy and financial system.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. Introduced in 1948, the PKR is used across Pakistan and is subject to economic pressures from inflation, trade imbalances, and foreign debt obligations. Its value is closely tied to Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and external financial inflows.