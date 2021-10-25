Canadian HC Wendy Gilmour calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as they discussed peace and stability in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the two also discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, and the situation in the region including Afghanistan.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

The army chief, according to the military’s media wing, reiterated that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis together with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

In October this year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis in a meeting with NATO Senior Civil Representative Stefano Pontecorvo at GHQ.

COAS Bajwa while speaking to Stefano Pontecorvo, said that there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues, the ISPR statement read.

