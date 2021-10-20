COAS Bajwa urges global efforts to avoid humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The Army chief was talking to NATO Senior Civil Representative Stefano Pontecorvo who called on him at GHQ here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and Afghanistan situation were discussed.

COAS Bajwa while speaking to Stefano Pontecorvo, said that there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues, the ISPR statement read.

Back in September, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Joseph Burns called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and current situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

“It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people,” the ISPR had said.

