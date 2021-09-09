CIA chief meets Indian security advisor amid developing Afghan situation

MUMBAI: Chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns in his visit to the Southasian region has called on India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval where the two reportedly discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, ARY News reported citing Indian media reports.

The local Indian media reported that an American delegation of intelligence and security officials, led by Chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns held consultations with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. It is “to discuss a number of issues arising from the Afghanistan evacuation effort and Taliban government formation.”

A former diplomat, CIA Chief Burns, is one of a number of U.S. military and security officials who have visited New Delhi in the last few months.

He had visited Kabul on August 23 and met with Taliban deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to a report in the Washington Post, which was not denied.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, September 7, however, the media further reported that when it sought comment from the U.S. authorities there was no response.

Separately yesterday, Indian NSA Ajit Doval also met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in New Delhi for a discussion on Afghanistan.