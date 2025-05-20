Sindh minister’s residence torched as violence erupts in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: The enraged workers nationalist groups, who were protesting against contentious canals on Indus River project, set fire to the residence of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and several containers on the National Highway.

The protest was organized by nationalist groups against a controversial canal project in Moro, Naushahro Feroze, turned violent, leading to arson and clashes with law enforcement.

The provincial home minster said that his residence in Moro was set ablaze. According o police, the protestors attacked police personnel, including those from the Highway Security Organization (HSO), and looted bags of fertilizer from a trailer, fleeing with the stolen goods on motorcycles.

The unrest caused significant disruption, with the National Highway blocked, exacerbating tensions in the area.

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naushahro Feroze regarding the incident. He said that elements challenging the writ of law will face iron-fisted action.

The home minster directed district authorities to deploy additional police reinforcements and fresh contingents to restore order. He directed that miscreants damaging citizens’ property must be brought to justice.

Earlier on April 28, the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved halting the contentious canals project on Indus River until mutual understanding among all provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, which was attended by chief minsters of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and federal minister Ameer Muqam also attended the meeting.

“The CCI endorses the policy of the federal government as given below: Federal government has decided that no new canals will be built without mutual understanding from CCI. It has been decided that the federal government will not move further until mutual understanding is evolved among the provinces,” a press statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office read.