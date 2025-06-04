Weekend robbery leaves bank customers without 59 kg of gold

In an unexpected bank robbery, unknown thieves looted nearly 59 kg of gold jewellery from the Canara Bank Branch located in Mangoli in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.



The Canara Bank gold heist incident took place over the long weekend between May 24 and 25. The bank customers had pledged the stolen gold as assurance for loans.

According to Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi, the Bank heist was found on May 26, when a bank employee discovered the bank’s shutter locks were broken after he had arrived for cleaning.

The robbery took place while the bank had been closed due to Saturday and Sunday weekend on May 24 and 25.

Upon investigation, the Canara Bank gold heist incident was confirmed that the thieves had stolen the pledged gold having entering the bank.

Bank authorities reported the police about the Bank heist, resulting in the development of eight special investigation teams.

Authorities doubt the thieves entered and looted the gold during the night between May 24 and 25, when the bank was vacant.

The Canara Bank gold heist is considered to be the biggest bank robbery in recent times, as the stolen gold is estimated to be worth around ₹35–40 crore.

Investigators are working quickly to find and arrest the criminals, with police expressing confidence that arrests will be made soon.

