KARACHI: A disturbing security footage from a barbershop in Karachi’s Lighthouse area displays two robbers in masks looting eight citizens, expressing the Karachi crime rate, with 45 murders having been reported in 138 days this year, ARY News reported.



The incident took place in a barbershop in Lighthouse Cycle Gali. Two masked men reportedly robbed eight individuals who were present in the shop.

The video footage shows the robbers using masks to hide their identities as they continued to rob citizens of their valuables and mobile phones before easily escaping the scene.

The barbershop management filed a complaint with the Aram Bagh police station, following the incident.

Police officials have specified that efforts are in progress to recognise and arrest the suspects with the aid of the available CCTV footage.

This is the recent incident in a troubling rise in Karachi crime. This year only, within 138 days, robbers have reportedly killed 45 people in the city.

The past week has seen particularly tragic numbers, with the death toll from confrontation to robbery attempts reaching six.

According to the stats, in January, 10 citizens were killed during a robbery resistance, following 9 citizens in February, 10 citizens in March, 10 citizens in April and in the first 16 days of May, 10 citizen claimed their lives.

Due to resistance during a robbery attempt, another young man lost his life in Karachi crime yesterday.

In Korangi No. 3.5, the son of a mosque caller was shot by people who tried to steal his motorcycle. This ongoing violence shows how big a problem street crime is for the police in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan.

Karachi has had a long history of high street crime rates, like muggings, armed robberies, and motorcycle thefts.

These crimes often involve armed criminals and can turn violent if the victims try to fight back. Many people are worried about whether the police can effectively stop street crime.