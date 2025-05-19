46 Karachi citizens killed on robbery resistance in 2025

KARACHI: A disturbing surge in killings on robbery resistance has gripped Karachi once as at least 46 citizens have been shot dead by dacoits in 2025 so far, ARY News reported.

According to concerned authorities, six people were killed on robbery resistance in the last week alone, highlighting the escalating violence in the city.

The latest tragedies struck on Monday when two youths were allegedly gunned down by robbers in separate incidents in the city. In the incident reported from Korangi, a young man identified as Faisal Mahmood, was fatally shot during a motorbike snatching attempt.

According to police, the victim who was the son of a muezzin at area mosque, was shot in the eye by robbers while resisting, proving fatal. Eyewitnesses reported that the young man that the young man kept writhing in pain while the robbers fled with the motorbike.

The police said that raids are underway to apprehend the culprits, noting a resurgence of motorbike-snatching gangs.

In a similar incident on Friday, a man was fatally shot by robbers during a resistance attempt in the Landhi area of Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the victim has been identified as Shah Fahd, who succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said that the incident was occurred in Landhi No.4 area of Karachi. The area was experiencing a power outage at the time of the incident.