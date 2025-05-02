web analytics
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Man killed, friend injured in Karachi robbery

KARACHI: Another Karachi citizen lost his life in a robbery resistance in the city’s Korangi area on Friday, ARY News reported citing police.

A person identified as Saqib was shot by the robbers when offered resistance to them while another person named Ahtesham in Korang, according to police. The robbers managed to escape.

The incident occurred during a robbery attempt as the robbers opened fire, killing Saqib and injuring his friend Ahtesham, the police and added they are trying to apprehend the fleeing robbers.

Read More: 31 killed over robbery resistance in Karachi this year

Before the latest incident, at least 31 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2025 for resisting robberies. This incident brought the total number of people killed in robbery attempts in Karachi this year to 32.

Earlier in a similar incident on April 9, a man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Landhi area of the city.

The young man identified as 22-year-old Manzoor, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Landhi’s Moeenabad, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from the victim and shot him when he resisted.

