31 killed over robbery resistance in Karachi this year

KARACHI: At least 31 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2025 for resisting robberies as the latest victim of armed dacoits is a man from Korangi area of the city, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man who was shot during a robbery attempt in Korangi’s Zaman Town Tuesday night succumbed to his injuries and died at Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Irfan, was shot in the leg during the incident and was being treated at the hospital. The police said that Irfan was provided medical aid at a hospital last night and was later discharged.

However, his condition worsened, and he was readmitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

This incident brought the total number of people killed in robbery attempts in Karachi this year to 31.

Earlier in a similar incident on April 9, a man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Landhi area of the city.

The young man identified as 22-year-old Manzoor, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Landhi’s Moeenabad, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from the victim and shot him when he resisted.