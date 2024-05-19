Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Surfer’ receives six-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2024

Nicolas Cage basked in the applause as his new psychological thriller, “The Surfer,” received a six-minute standing ovation during a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Cage looked delighted, grinning widely and waving enthusiastically as cheers filled the Palais. The film, a surreal and mind-bending adventure, showcased the actor in a performance reminiscent of his intense role in “Mandy.” At one point, he took the microphone to ask how to say “eat the rat” in French — a line from the film that is likely to become a popular meme — and enthusiastically shouted “mangez le rat!” to the crowd’s amusement.

While on stage with Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, Nicolas Cage shared that he had called Fremaux in 2021 to request that his drama “Pig” be considered for the festival. Although “Pig” did not make it to Cannes, it received widespread acclaim and is regarded as one of Cage’s finest performances in recent years.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, known for “Vivarium,” “The Surfer” stars Nicolas Cage as a man who returns to the beach of his childhood to surf with his son. However, he is humiliated by a group of powerful locals, leading to a conflict that escalates with the summer heat, pushing him to his limits.

The film also features Julian McMahon, Nicholas Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, Justin Rosniak, Rahel Romahn, Finn Little, and Charlotte Maggi.

Cage, an Oscar winner, has a history at the Cannes Film Festival. He starred in David Lynch’s 1990 romantic crime drama “Wild at Heart,” which won the prestigious Palme d’Or despite being a controversial choice. In 2016, Cage returned to Cannes for the Paul Schrader film “Dog Eat Dog,” premiering in the Directors Fortnight section alongside Willem Dafoe.