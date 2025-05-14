Halle Berry forced to switch outfit under Cannes new dress code

Hollywood diva Halle Berry was caught off guard by the Cannes Film Festival’s updated dress code and had to switch her outfit choice last minute.

For the unversed, Cannes Film Festival updated its dress policy earlier this week, to add a new stipulation, i.e. no nudity on the red carpet, in addition to a ban on ‘voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train’, that block the way for other guests and complicate theatre seating.

The organisers had also asserted that they could deny red carpet access to those who do not respect the rules.

Under these newly introduced rules, actor Halle Berry, who serves as a jury member for the 78th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, had to undergo a last-minute outfit change, she told the journalists on Tuesday.