Can’t stake children with schools amid 23pc Covid positivity, Sardar Shah says

KARACHI: Educational institutions shall further remain shut until August 19 since the Covid positivity rate of Sindh has not tamed below 23 per cent in the metropolis despite lockdown, said Syed Sardar Shah in a presser Sunday, ARY News reported.

In a joint presser on Sunday following Sindh cabinet session on Covid lockdown, newly appointed education and universities ministers Syes Sardar Shah and Ismail Rahoo expanded on government’s decision to keep educational institutions shut for a further period.

Shah said it was Sindh’s wish that for educational institutions there was a single and universal policy, and noted that with Covid rate still peaking above 23 per cent, it was a hazard to open schools and risk children and elderly.

Adding to the Covid-led restrictions, Shah said the province faced challenges in the academia its trying to overcome as illiterate bunch was hired for teacher jobs in the 90’s period of whom we must rid our system.

We still have chapters in our text books over advantages of radio, he said, lamenting that school needs to be a child’s nursery and not a scary house.

Sindh educational institutions to remain shut until August 19

Earlier today, the government of Sindh decided, ahead of easing of Covid restrictions, that it will defer the opening of educational institutions until August 19 (post Ashura) heeding health department’s recommendations.

The Sindh cabinet was scheduled to meet today, a day before the lockdown period ends on August 9, to decide whether to lift the restrictions it had imposed on July 30 or to extend some of them.

It has been so far decided to let educational institutions remain shut for a further period until Muharram 10.