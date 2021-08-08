Sindh educational institutions to remain shut until August 19

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has Sunday decided ahead of easing of Covid restrictions that it will defer the opening of educational institutions until August 19 (post Ashura) heeding health department’s recommendations, ARY News reported.

The Sindh cabinet was scheduled to meet today, a day before the lockdown period ends on August 9, to decide whether to lift the restrictions it had imposed on July 30 or to extend some of them.

It has been so far decided to let educational institutions remain shut for a further period until Muharram 10.

Earlier yesterday it was reported that business centres’ operations until 8:00 pm with two safe days and wedding functions in the open air are among the proposed ease in restrictions discussed between the Sindh government and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) from August 09 in the province.

According to details, it was proposed during the NCOC meeting that the business hours should be extended in Karachi until 8:00 pm with complete closure on two days a week.

It was also proposed to allow holding marriage functions in the country in the open air with permission to invite only 200 guests.