Can’t stop thinking about her: Kristin Stewart on playing Diana

Kristin Stewart says she can’t stop thinking about Princess Diana after portraying her in the upcoming Pablo Larraine directorial Spencer.

Talking about the iconic royal who is still revered across the globe, Stewart was quoted by El Paso Inc: “She means a lot to me – but it’s all relatively new because I’m from LA and I didn’t grow up in England.”

The Charlie’s Angels star shared that she didn’t know much about Diana before bagging the role, but now she “can’t stop thinking about her.”

“I often wonder what she’d think about what’s going on in the world right now. To be honest, I’ve now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I’ve watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on,” added Kristen Stewart.

Talking to OK Magazine about actress Emma Corrin also playing Diana on Netflix’s The Crown recently, Stewart said, “Emma killed it and she should be very proud of herself. Her performance is so moving.”

The first look at Stewart’s take on the People’s Princess was made public in January 2021 and left social media stunned.

Spencer, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will chronicle one weekend in the life of the Princess of Wales as she spends time with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas. It marks the weekend she decides to leave her marriage with Prince Charles.

Apart from Kristen Stewart, the cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. The film is slated for a fall 2021 release, a year ahead of Diana’s 25th death anniversary in 2022.