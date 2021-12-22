PHC dismisses treason case against Capt retd Safdar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday dismissed a treason case against Captain (retd) Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, ARY NEWS reported.

The top Peshawar court while announcing a reserved verdict in a treason case against Captain (retd) Safdar Awan ruled that it has found no ground to charge the suspect under the treason charges.

Speaking after the decision in his favour, Safdar Awan thanked the court for dispensing justice and hoped that he would also be acquitted in other cases against him.

Yesterday, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench put off until Jan 18 appeals of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield Apartment reference.

Maryam along with Safdar and their son Junaid turned up before the bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani as it resumed hearing.

Read More: IHC throws out contempt petition against Maryam Nawaz, Abbasi

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Sardar Muzaffar moved an application on behalf of his fellow prosecutor Usman Ghani Cheema seeking adjournment of the case. He said Mr Cheema is unwell, due to which he could not appear in court today.

The court approved the plea adjourning the hearing until Jan 18.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!