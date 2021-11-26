Saqib Nisar an ordinary citizen: IHC reserves verdict on contempt plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for allegedly making contemptuous remarks against the judiciary.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by female lawyer Kulsoom Khaliq who requested the court to punish the PML-N supremo’s daughter and the ex-premier under the country’s contempt of court laws for “their intention to insult the judiciary”.

“The status of [ex-CJP] Saqib Nisar after his retirement is that of an ordinary citizen,” the top IHC judge observed before reserving the verdict.

“Judges should have a big heart as they sit at an exalted position.”

The petitioner stated that Abbasi said “if Nawaz Sharif can go to jail, then why cannot Saqib Nisar”. The PML-N leaders used insulting words against the judiciary and attempted to bring it to disrepute by speaking ill of Saqib Nisar, she added.

The female lawyer pleaded with the high court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them for “violating the dignity of justice”.

