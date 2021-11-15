Saqib Nisar rejects allegations levelled by ex-CJ GB

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar dismissing the allegations levelled by ex-chief justice (CJ) GB, Rana Shamim termed the claims as a blatant lie.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former CJP Saqib Nisar said the new item published against him is far away from reality and termed it as a lie.

The former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

It is to be noted that in a shocking revelation, former CJ Gilgit Baltistan had claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

He claimed that he heard the conversation when the former CJP was visiting GB before the 2018 elections.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has asked the Sharif family to give money trail of Avenfield apartments’ purchase instead of fabricating stories.

In a Twitter post, Fawad Chaudhry said he had read a strange news item.

Instead of fabricating silly stories and conspiracy theories, the Sharifs should provide money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, which were later given to Maryam Nawaz. he said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!