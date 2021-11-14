Electoral reforms a national agenda, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that electoral reforms is not the agenda of Imran Khan or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but a national agenda, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that all political parties should come forward to finalise the electoral reforms.

The minister said that it will be a success if we manage to build up an electoral system under which the entire political leaders will have the trust in results.

انتخابی اصلاحات عمران خان یا تحریک انصاف کا ایجنڈا نہیں ہے یہ ایک قومی ایجنڈا ہے، تمام سیاسی جماعتیں انتخابی اصلاحات کیلئے آگے بڑھیں سیاسی نظام کی بہت بڑی کامیابی ہو گی اگر ایسا انتخابی نظام ترتیب دیا جائے جس کے تحت تمام قیادت انتخابی نتائج پر اعتماد کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 14, 2021

Earlier on November 11, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan had lamented the opposition’s non-cooperation over legislation.

Babar Awan had reiterated that i-voting aims to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and electoral reforms are meant for making the poll process transparent.

The adviser said that the federal government has never rejected to hold consultations regarding the legislation. The government had also held consultations regarding the FATF, said Awan, adding that the concerned committee made contacts regarding the legislation.

Babar Awan said that the joint session of the parliament was postponed for a few days but not for years. The government is ready to build consensus, he added.

The joint session of Parliament summoned to pass the electoral reforms and various other bills had been postponed.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the government has decided to postpone the joint sitting of Parliament in order to build consensus on electoral reforms.

