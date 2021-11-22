Saqib Nisar asks IHC to take notice of leaked audio clip

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice retd Saqib Nisar Monday asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to take notice of a leaked audio clip attributed to him, ARY NEWS reported.

The leaked video clip carried a conversation purportedly from the former chief justice in which he could be heard speaking regarding a disqualification case against former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS, Saqib Nisar vehemently rejected the content of the video and said that his separate audios were added together to make a fake audio clip attributed to him.

“Islamabad High Court [IHC] is currently hearing a proceeding regarding an audio clip and it should take notice of the recently leaked audio clip under penal laws,” he said.

He further said that his credentials were damaged through the purported audio and he is consulting his lawyers to deal with it in a legal manner.

This is the second such controversy involving the former chief justice within just over a week as previously, former CJ Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim had claimed that former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

Read More: IHC SERVES CONTEMPT NOTICE TO FORMER CJ GB RANA SHAMIM

He claimed that he heard the conversation when the former CJP was visiting GB before the 2018 elections.

Saqib Nisar, however, rejected the claim and said that the allegations against him are far away from reality and termed it as a lie.

The former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

