Captain America: Brave New World defies 14-year MCU trend

“Captain America: Brave New World” marks a major turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), breaking a 14-year tradition.

For over a decade, Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, has been an integral part of Captain America’s journey, but that will change in this upcoming instalment.

As Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, steps into the iconic role of Captain America, “Captain America: Brave New World” will be the first film to exclude Bucky, marking a major shift in their dynamic and the MCU as a whole.

Since their debut together in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes have become synonymous.

Even after Bucky’s presumed death, he remained a constant presence in Steve’s life, showing up in every Captain America movie, including The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Bucky’s latest appearance was in 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he played a crucial role in helping Sam Wilson transition into his new role as Captain America.

However, Captain America: Brave New World marks the first time in 14 years that Bucky will not be featured.

The absence of Bucky in “Captain America: Brave New World” seems like a necessary move for both Sam and Bucky’s character development within the MCU.

With Sam now carrying the mantle of Captain America, it was crucial for the film to give him his moment to shine.

While Bucky and Sam had an interesting dynamic in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, their relationship was more contentious, and Bucky’s inclusion would have overshadowed Sam’s journey as the new Captain America.

However, Bucky’s departure from the “Captain America” film does not signal the end of his MCU story. Instead, Marvel has found the perfect opportunity to elevate Bucky’s role in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Bucky will take center stage as the leader of the anti-hero team, a fitting evolution for the character after over a decade of being a supporting figure.