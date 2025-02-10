Marvel drops new Thunderbolts trailer ahead of Super Bowl weekend

As the Super Bowl weekend approached, Marvel fans were eagerly anticipating new trailers for its upcoming films like Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four.

With Captain America: Brave New World already set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, all eyes were on Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to see if they would get the spotlight.

But just a few days before the Big Game, Marvel surprised fans by dropping the first trailer for The Fantastic Four, leaving Thunderbolts as the last hope for a major Super Bowl reveal.

Marvel didn’t disappoint, releasing the second trailer for Thunderbolts, which is shaping up to be a thrilling Avengers-like crossover.

The new trailer ups the game from the first, offering fans a glimpse of the team of misfits who must band together to face an enormous, looming threat.

While we’ve known for a while that Thunderbolts would follow a similar formula to Warner’s Suicide Squad, the new trailer finally introduces a more detailed look at the villain, something fans have been eagerly waiting for.

Marvel has certainly delivered with this action-packed sneak peek, and the stakes for this movie have never been higher

The first Thunderbolts trailer was released back in September 2024, starring Hollywood actors Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

The upcoming movie, set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025, will see Yelena Belova, from “Black Widow” teaming up with “Captain America” mainstay Bucky Barnes to conduct covert operations on behalf of the US government.

Apart from Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and David Harbour, the ‘Thunderbolts’ cast also includes Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus while actor Lewis Pullman portrays a mysterious character named Bob.

The trailer opens with Yelena arriving at her “father” Alexei (Harbour) home where she says that “there is something wrong with me — an emptiness.”

In the footage, it seems that Yelena is entangled in the world of contract killing in search of her true purpose.

However, she later has to team up with the other Marvel villains to fight the ‘someone’ who wants to take them all out.