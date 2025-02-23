Captain America: Brave New World makes history for all the wrong reasons

“Captain America: Brave New World,” starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role, is the latest entry in the MCU and has faced a rocky reception with critics despite performing well at box office since its release on February 14th.

Despite high expectations, the film has stumbled both critically and commercially, making history for the wrong reasons.

While Anthony Mackie steps into the shoes of Captain America following Chris Evans’ departure in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the movie’s performance at the box office and with critics has been far from heroic.

The film, directed by Julius Onah, currently holds a dismal 49 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the situation looking even worse when you consider its CinemaScore.

According to Forbes, “Captain America: Brave New World” has now earned the lowest CinemaScore in MCU history—a B-minus.

For better understanding, “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man 3,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and even “The Marvels” all received higher B+ ratings.

This marks the first-ever B-minus grade for a Marvel movie, underscoring just how badly “Captain America: Brave New World” has been received by early audiences.

Marvel releases such as “The Avengers,” “Black Panther,” and “Avengers: Endgame,” all earned A+ grades.

In terms of box office performance, the film’s struggles continue. Though it has managed to rake in significant earnings, it still lags behind many MCU predecessors.

The film’s performance at the box office has been underwhelming when compared to previous Captain America and Marvel films.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for “Brave New World.” Despite the troubling critical reception and its dismal CinemaScore, the film has seen better results with fans, earning an impressive 80 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Over 5,000 verified reviews have praised the movie, suggesting that audiences, at least, are finding enjoyment in Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of Captain America.