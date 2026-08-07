ISLAMABAD, August 7, 2026: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on Wednesday sent arrested suspect Saad Abbasi to jail on judicial remand in connection with the murder of Group Captain Asim Tariq, ARY News reported.

The suspect was produced before Duty Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakkar upon completion of his 4-day physical remand.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kiyani appeared in court on behalf of the prosecution.

The prosecution did not seek further physical remand of the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court ordered that the suspect be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The court also directed the investigation team to complete the case challan within a reasonable time and submit it before the court.

On July 5, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer was shot dead after intervening to rescue a woman from an alleged abduction attempt on Islamabad’s Ninth Avenue, according to initial reports and police.

Group Captain Asim was reportedly passing through the area when he noticed a woman standing beside a motorcycle while a man appeared to be pulling her. Acting as a responsible citizen, he turned back and stopped near the motorcycle. The woman then ran to the other side of his vehicle in an apparent bid to seek protection.

Police said the suspect, identified as Saad, allegedly exchanged heated words with Group Captain Asim before opening fire on him. The officer sustained critical injuries and later embraced martyrdom, while the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was arrested after nine hours of search.

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