Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom and 10 khwarij were killed during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 20 March 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of Khwarij”, the ISPR said.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij and resultantly all ten khwarij were killed”.

However, during the intense fire exchange, 24-year-old Captain Hasnain Akhtar, from District Jhelum, embraced martyrdom while fearlessly leading his troops from the front, ISPR further stated.

The military’s media wing said that Captain Husnain was a brave officer & was renowned for his courage, bold & daring actions during previous operations.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.