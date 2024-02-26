‘Captain Marvel’ actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Marvel’ fame, died from ALS complications on Saturday, at the age of 49.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As announced on his official Instagram handle, Hollywood actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his performance as Eric Green, in the post-apocalyptic action series ‘Jericho’, as well as ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘Captain Marvel’, passed away on Saturday, after years of suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” read the statement on the social platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Mitchell (@mr_kenneth_mitchell)

It further read, “Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone,” the statement mentioned.

Notably, Mitchell announced his ALS diagnosis back in 2020, sharing that he had been using a wheelchair since 2019.

Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan, their two children, Lilah and Kallum, and his parents.

Veteran actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest