Car issue leads man to $100,000 lottery win

A man won $100,000 lottery with a ticket he bought from a general store where he stopped due to car troubles.

A foreign news agency reported that the man from Missouri state in the United States told authorities he stopped at the store after his vehicle overheated.

He purchased a Fun 5s scratch-off ticket. He scratched it off and returned it to the shopkeeper for verification.

“She told me I won $100,000, and I was like, ‘Sweet mother, Jesus,'” he said. “I guess it was my day.”

The winner said he would use the winnings to get his vehicle replaced.

It is pertinent to mention that people win thousands and millions overnight by trying their luck at the lottery.

Earlier, a cheeseburger lunch turned the fortunes of a North Carolina man as he became a millionaire by scratching a lottery ticket

Kevin Poole, an asphalt plant supervisor, had gone to lunch with his co-worker where he ordered a cheeseburger with onion rings and bought a lottery ticket for $30.

“After I finished eating my cheeseburger and onion rings, I scratched it,” Poole told the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The education lottery stated that it won him a $1 million prize. Poole kept $424,509 after-tax deduction.

