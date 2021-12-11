Man wins US$387,450 from lottery ticket about to land in trash

In a stroke of luck, a man won US$387,450 from a lottery ticket he was about to throw in the trash while doing his laundry in the United States.

According to details, Maricus “Bezo” Barnes was doing the laundry when he came across an old Cash 5 with an EZ Match ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

“I was about to throw it away,” the Hampton man recalled. “But then I decided to check it because it might be worth a few bucks.” Good thing he did. That ticket turned out to be worth $387,450.”

Barnes matched all five winning numbers in the October 23 drawing to win the game’s jackpot. He bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 8531 Orcutt Avenue in Hampton.

The winning numbers were 6-18-20-22-24. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to select the numbers on his ticket at random.

Barnes, who is a US Army veteran and currently a shipyard worker, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

