Monday, November 1, 2021
Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins every time

A man from the US state of Virginia got lucky recently when he won 20 top prizes totaling $100,000 after purchasing 20 identical lottery tickets for the same drawing.

As per the reports, Newell informed Virginia Lottery authorities that he generally buys his lottery tickets at a local store, but this time he decided to try buying them online for the first time and bought 20 identical tickets for the Pick 4 drawing on October 23 during the daytime.

According to Newell, he selected the numbers, 5-4-1-1, which awarded him a $5,000 prize for each ticket and a $100,000 jackpot.

Read more: MAN WINS $1 MILLION IN LOTTERY, GIVES ALMOST EVERYTHING AWAY TO FRIENDS, FAMILY

He also stated that he has not yet decided how he will spend his winning prize.

In a very similar case reported last year in November, another man from Virginia named James Simpson purchased 20 identical tickets containing the same numbers and won a $100,000 reward in a Virginia Lottery drawing featuring $5,000 prize tickets.

