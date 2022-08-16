Car prices fall in Pakistan as dollar weakens

Owing to the sharp recovery in rupee’s value against the US dollar, automobile manufacturers have reduced car prices in Pakistan.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) have reduced the prices of their vehicles.

Indus Motors reduced the prices of Corolla models in the range of Rs330,000-Rs440,000. The price of Corolla 1.6 MT was reduced from Rs4.899 million to Rs4.569 million with a reduction of Rs330,000. The Corolla 1.6 AT variant is now priced at Rs4.789 million after a downward revision of Rs350,000.

Similarly, the prices of Yaris models were reduced in the range of Rs260,000-310,000. In the said category, Yaris’ 1.5 CVT saw the highest price reduction of Rs310,000, and is now priced at Rs4.259 million against its old price of Rs4.569 million.

The rates of Revo fell in the range of Rs650,000-820,000. The price of Revo G MT decreased from Rs9.819 million to Rs9.169 million, while Revo V AT Rocco’s rate fell from Rs11.999 million to Rs11.179 million.

IMC decreased the rates of the Fortuner model in the range of Rs910,000 to Rs1.14 million as well.

Pak Suzuki’s new car prices

Meanwhile, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also decreased the prices of its cars in the range of Rs75,000-199,000. The new prices will be applicable from August 16, 2022.

The company decreased the price of its Alto VX model by Rs90,000 to Rs1.699 million. The car was earlier available at Rs1.789 million.

Meanwhile, the company cut the price of Wagon-R VXR variant by Rs128,000 while the rate of Wagon-R AGS model fell Rs147,000.

Similarly, the company slashed the prices of three variants of Cultus in the range of Rs125,000-145,000.

