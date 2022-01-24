Car prices go up in Pakistan after govt notifies new taxes

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Monday notified new rates of motor vehicle tax through Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.

According to a notification issued by the taxation department, the provincial government has increased the tax on vehicles with higher engine capacity.

The tax on cars over 1000cc has been increased to Rs100,000 from the existing Rs50,000, the tax on vehicles ranging between 1001cc to 2000cc also increased to Rs200,000 compared to the existing Rs100,000 tax while those of 2001cc and above will pay Rs400,000 in taxes.

Revised car prices

Suzuki vehicles

The Suzuki Alto VX price in Pakistan has been increased by Rs 32,000, bringing the new rate to Rs. 1,306,000 from the previous price of Rs. 1,274,000, while the Suzuki Alto VXR price has been increased by Rs 38,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 1,508,000. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Alto VXL price in Pakistan has increased by Rs. 43,000 from the previous figure of Rs. 1,704,000.

The Suzuki Cultus VXR price in Pakistan increased by Rs126,000 to Rs2,030,000 from the previous rate of Rs1,904,000, while the Suzuki Cultus VXL price in Pakistan has been up by Rs139,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 2,105,000.

Toyota Corolla

The prices of Corolla Altis Grande X CVT 1.8 and Corolla Altis Grande X CVT 1.8 B have gone up by Rs100,000. These variants will now be selling for Rs4.17 million and Rs4.2 million, respectively.

The price of Corolla Altis X Automatic 1.6 car rose Rs85,000 to Rs3.53 million.

The price Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 has gone up by Rs93,000. The new price of this variant is Rs3.87 million.

The manual version of Corolla Altis X 1.6 has seen a price hike of Rs81,000. Its new price is Rs3.38 million.

Toyota Fortuner

The price of Fortuner 2.7 G has increased by Rs390,000. The SUV is now available at Rs8.56 million from Rs8.17 million.

Fortuner 2.7 V has witnessed a price hike of Rs452,000 and will cost Rs9.94 million against the old price of Rs9.48 million.

The price of Fortuner Legender Diesel saw the highest increase of Rs493,000. This variant will now cost Rs10.84 million.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT (Hi) and Yaris GLi CVT (Lo) will now be selling for Rs2.91 million and Rs2.81 million, respectively.

The new price tag of Yaris ATIV X CVT (Hi) and Yaris ATIV MT (Hi) are Rs3.17 million and Rs2.97 million with an increase of Rs76,000 and Rs71,000, respectively.

Hyundai vehicles

The price of the Hyundai Elantra in Pakistan is now available at Rs4,399,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 3,999,000.

