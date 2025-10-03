Cara Delevingne waits in line at Paris Fashion Week

British super actress Cara Delevingne appeared unimpressed as she had to wait in line before entering the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 33-year-old model sported a black tank top and sunglasses as she stood with her hands on her hips while waiting in line behind a group of women.

Cara, looking furious, shoved her way to the front and exclaimed, ‘Alright, I’m just going to walk in; this is getting out of hand.’

Nonetheless, the Suicide Squad star faced some challenges as security halted Cara and requested her QR code for entry.

Read More: Amid Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce, daughter walks Paris Fashion Week

Before Cara added, ‘This is just crazy,’ one of her team members told the security guard, ‘She doesn’t have one.’

Finally, the actress raised her sunglasses and inquired, ‘Can I go in?’ This led the security to acknowledge the celebrity at last and respond, ‘Oh, sorry, yes, go in.’

Before storming past, Cara expressed her gratitude to the security personnel, draped a large black leather coat over her handbag, and made her way into the building.

Afterward, the star was spotted in another ‘guests’ queue, where she stood patiently until she took her place in the front row beside Helen Mirren.

Earlier this month, Sunday Rose, the elder daughter of Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban, has walked the Paris Fashion Week, amid her parents’ divorce.

A day after Nicole Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from her second husband, Keith Urban, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, ending their two-decade-long relationship, their elder daughter, Sunday Rose, 17, returned to the runway to walk for Dior’s latest collection at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, reported foreign media.

For the unversed, the star kid and a budding model made her ramp debut last October, walking for Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer collection.

Notably, Kidman and Urban, who also share a younger daughter, Faith Margaret, 14, parted ways last month, after 19 years of marriage.