Cardi B’s cryptic video sparks talk of new album announcement online

Cardi B has once again taken over headlines with a mysterious new video that has fans buzzing with excitement about a possible new album.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared a striking teaser across her social media platforms on June 22, leaving fans wondering if the long wait for her second album is finally over.

In the dramatic video, Cardi B appears in a black gown, standing on a balcony with dark crows flying around her.

TIMES UP. 🪶 I got an announcement to make tomorrow pic.twitter.com/sncJu6Yv8d — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 22, 2025



Her bold look, complete with short hair and matching makeup, created a haunting yet powerful image. In the voiceover, Cardi B says: “Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss… I gave them grace, but now I give them hell.” She continues, “I learned power is not given, it’s taken… I’m not back, I’m beyond… I’m not your villain, I’m your Karma.”

The video was posted with the caption: “TIMES UP. I got an announcement to make tomorrow.”

Fans quickly linked the clip to a possible announcement of Cardi B’s long-awaited second album. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018 and won a Grammy.

Since then, fans have been eager for more. Recently, Cardi B released her single “Outside”, adding to the speculation that a full album is on the way.

Social media lit up with reactions to the teaser. One fan posted, “Girl I yelled so loud and now I’m in the back of a police car,” while another said, “Cardi B is coming to save the music industry.” A third added, “Yesss Queen, we’re ready for the announcement tomorrow, all in.”

Although Cardi has not officially confirmed the album news, the dramatic tone of the video has convinced many that something big is coming. Whether it’s an album drop or another major project, one thing is clear—Cardi B knows how to keep her fans on their toes.