Cardi B goes public with her new romance

American rapper Cardi B has seemingly confirmed the rumours of her new romance as she made her first public outing with football wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Rap superstar Cardi B, 32, and NFL star Stefon Diggs, 31, who have reportedly been in a relationship since last year, following her split from estranged husband and fellow rapper, Offset, have now made their first public appearance.

As reported and captured by foreign media, the ‘WAP’ rapper was all smiles as she arrived at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday, May 12, to watch the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs game.

Notably, Cardi B, who was previously secretly married to Offset since 2017, until she announced their split last August, shares three kids with him; the elder daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, son Wave Set, 3, and her months-old youngest daughter.

She first sparked dating rumours with New England Patriots wide receiver Diggs last October, before they were spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day together. However, despite the rumours of their relationship swirling for months at this point, the couple never arrived together for an event until yesterday.

