Kylie Jenner goes red carpet official with Timothée Chalamet 

After two years of dating, American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has finally made her relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet red carpet official.

It was the night for lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet on Wednesday, May 7, as they finally took the next step in their relationship, making it red carpet official, after keeping their romance a secret for nearly two years.

The couple chose the special night of the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, in Rome, Italy, for their red carpet debut, as ‘The Complete Unknown’ star arrived with his ladylove to receive the David for Cinematic Excellence honour.

The celebrities twinned well in their all-black fits for the date night, where Chalamet slipped in a sleek velvet suit with a boutonniere, while Jenner kept it simple yet uber chic in a Schiaparelli embossed dress, featuring a plunging neckline, styled with statement gold earrings and a velvet clutch, finished off with a sleek bow.

Notably, TV personality Kylie Jenner has been linked up with Hollywood starlet Timothee Chalamet since 2023, following her split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – Stormi (7) and Aire (3).

