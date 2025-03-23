web analytics
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Kylie Jenner believes she is ‘better’ than sister Kendall

American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner believes she is rather better than her supermodel-elder sister Kendall, as they clashed over their personality differences after discussing a potential Jenner-only spin-off of their reality show ‘The Kardashians’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’ season 6, the two youngest sisters were spending some quality time together, discussing the idea of a potential spin-off, featuring Kylie and Kendall Jenner only.

However, as their discussion progressed, the siblings were questioned about the contrasting traits of their personalities, and Kendall confessed, “The list is long, I feel.”

However, before she could go any ahead, Kylie jumped in saying, “Okay, so I think I’m more free-spirited,” – a statement which seemingly threw Kendall off a bit and she exclaimed, “Excuse me?”

“Oh, I don’t know if that was the right term. I’m going to lose my sleep over that,” the supermodel added. The Kylie Cosmetics founder continued, “Let me start over. I think I am… unbothered? More easy-going? Cooler?”

“Oh my God. Prettier? More gorgeous? Better body?” Kendall helped her more, however, Kylie added, “I wasn’t gonna go there.” “Kylie, this is insane,” the elder sibling exclaimed, before her younger sister tried to make up saying, “Your face card goes hard.”

Kendall concluded the argument by saying, “I think I’m definitely more regimented.”

Notably, Kylie, 27, and Kendall Jenner, 29, are the youngest of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan, and the only two daughters their mother Kris shared with Bruce Jenner.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears over hurtful comments

