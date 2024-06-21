Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears over hurtful comments

American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner broke down in tears reflecting on the mean comments on her unedited pictures from Paris Fashion Week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During the latest episode of their reality series ‘The Kardashians’, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics was in tears, as she confessed to her elder sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner, that the mean and nasty remarks on social media, regarding her appearance and ‘old looks’, does affect her.

“It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty,” said Kylie, 26, before she divulged her feelings on the criticism towards her pictures, from Paris Fashion Week outing, in September last year.

The beauty mogul confessed that she decided ‘not to wear a lot of makeup’, but was still targeted by the trolls, who attacked her for her looks.

“I’m wearing too much makeup and it’s like, ‘You’re wearing too much makeup.’ Then I go and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light,” she complained.

“You can look at pictures since I’m 13 — I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was like, a child. I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. It just gets exhausting,” she lamented, adding that she has been dealing with it all for the past 10 years.

“I think that’s a general thing with our family. We’re dehumanized,” Kendall believed, supporting her sister’s stance. “They don’t think that there’s any rules with us. Whereas like, if you talked the same way, you do about us, about any other woman, people would come to their defence all day long. But for some reason with us, it’s like they don’t think we have any feelings.”

Kylie went on to admit, “I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler. And then I’ll see other comments like, ‘Because she did it to herself. She f—ked up her face. She had so much surgery’.”

“I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it is never going to change. I’ve never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me,” she confessed.

In the end, Kendall consoled her baby sister saying, “I’m not even just saying this, you’ve never looked younger and you’ve never looked better.”

Kylie Jenner sued for $120K