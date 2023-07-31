Cardi B throws microphone at a fan; video goes viral!

American rapper Cardi B retaliated by throwing the microphone at a concertgoer who splashed drink at her during the performance.

In yet another incident of attacking celebrities during concerts, a fan splashed his drink on Cardi B during a Las Vegas show on Saturday. However, the rapper was quick with her revenge and immediately hurled her mic at the miscreant, as seen in the widely circulated video.

A viral video of the attack, which is doing rounds across social media platforms, captured the singer in an orange flowy dress, as she walked to the stage in Drai’s Beachclub of Vegas to perform her hit track ‘Bodak Yellow’, which played in the background as well.

As she was about to start, a concertgoer tossed his drink on the singer. She immediately realized the person who had splashed her and launched her mic at him.

Soon after, her security personnel took charge and apprehended the person, dragging him away from the audience.

It is pertinent to mention that previously similar incidents have taken place with singers Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi, and Pink.

