Harry Styles gets hit with candy in eye during performance; fans react

A video going viral on the internet sees singer Harry Styles get hit with a candy in his eye during his LA concert.

The incident took place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Monday night, less than a week after the comeback of the former ‘One Direction’ singer on stage in his ‘Love on Tour’.

As seen in the viral video recorded by a concertgoer, Styles was thrown upon a handful of candies by an annoyed attendee, one of which hit him straight in the eye. In his reflex, the singer recoiled and put his hand on the face.

like are you joking?? look how hard he recoils hope your eye is okay @Harry_Styles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bqJzu4t6Y8 — miranda✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 (@MirandaDawson99) November 15, 2022

As witnessed by the live audience, the performer continued to touch and rub his eye for the rest of the show and was visibly squinting throughout.

Later, in an Instagram live, Styles’ music director clarified that the performer was hit by the Skittles candy during the concert, however, informed that the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actor wasn’t injured.

He also requested fans not to throw any more candies towards the stage during any future performance.

Following the incident, several of Styles’ fans turned to social media to express their angst. “Like are you joking?? look how hard he recoils,” wrote a furious Twitter user. Another noted, “This crap needs to stop.”

“Animals don’t do things like that. Humans do,” said the third social user.

“Some people should be banned from concerts,” another warned.

