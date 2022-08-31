Harry Styles has ‘chicken nuggets’ thrown upon; his reaction was EPIC

A viral video on the internet sees singer Harry Styles pause his recent NYC concert at Madison Square Garden, all because of a mere ‘chicken nugget’.

During a performance at MSG, the English singer who is currently having his ‘Love Tour 2022’ stopover in New York City, was pelted with half-eaten chicken nuggets by a concert-goer. However, what happened next was more amusing for other attendees as well as netizens.

As seen in the viral video from the night, Harry Styles was taken aback by the move and stopped the performance to call out the miscreant. The ‘Adore You’ singer picked up the chicken piece and holding it in his hand said, “Interesting, very interesting approach.”

“Who threw the chicken nugget?” he slyly asked the front row fans. In return, Styles received chants from the audience asking him to take a bite.

The celebrity responded by saying, “First of all, this is cold, and I’m assuming very old.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the former ‘One Direction’ member is a vegetarian which he later informed the audience.

Towards the end of the video, Styles questioned the miscreant if he wanted it back, and after getting a reply in positive, questioned “Would you like it back? Why?”

Though the celebrity later threw the nugget back and warned, “Don’t eat it! Now it’s on the floor!” He further quipped, “Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget.”

